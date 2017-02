click image Photo by Anthony Martino via Gasparilla Music Fest/Facebook

The Gasparilla Music Festival has just revealed the rest of the lineup for this year's installment, and fans of the fest will not be disappointed.The final additions include Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics, Twin Peaks, Phoebe Bridgers, The Freecoasters, Inkblot and Patel Conservatory Vocal Arts Chorale. Joining them will be everyone from Ghostface Killah to the Sh-Booms to Veiny Hands to Ryan Adams.Gasparilla Music Fest is happening the weekend of March 11 and 12 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa. Tickets for single day or weekend passes are available for purchase here