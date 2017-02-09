The Gist

Thursday, February 9, 2017

First look at Tapu Tapu wearable devices for Universal's Volcano Bay

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge Universal has released a preview of the Tapu Tapu wearable devices that will activate their new Volcano Bay theme park. - PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
  • Universal has released a preview of the Tapu Tapu wearable devices that will activate their new Volcano Bay theme park.

When you are splashing around at a water park, have you ever thought to yourself, "This would be much better with a Tamagotchi on my wrist"? If so, you'll definitely want to check out this preview of the Tapu Tapu wearable devices that Universal Orlando is rolling out at their upcoming Volcano Bay water theme park.

The Tapu Tapu devices, which resemble the 1990s virtual pet toys fused with a waterproof wristband, will be used at Universal's new Volcano Bay for everything from reserving your place in a virtual queue for the rides to activating special effects throughout the park.

Watch this video for a brief peek at the new devices, which will be provided to all guests at Volcano Bay when the new attraction officially opens on May 25:



