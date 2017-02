click image Photo via Earthday/Birthday Facebook

Local rock radio station WJRR 101.1 FM has announced the last batch of headliners for this year's 24th installment of their Earthday Birthday bash, and their are some great surprises for their listeners.Bleeker, Peppper and Eve to Adam are the final additions to the the all-day event. They'll be playing alongside the likes of Sublime with Rome, Sevendust, Candlebox and Alter Bridge.Earthday Birthday takes place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on April 22. Tickets can be purchased here for $65.