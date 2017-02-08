Tip Jar

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Ten10 Brewing plans to double their current footprint, possibly add a canning line

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 3:27 PM

Ten10 Brewing is growing. Within the next three months the Virginia Drive craft brewery will add another 2,600 square feet of space in their current building to the 2,800 square feet they already occupy, with intentions to house larger brewing tanks.

Bigger tanks means more beer, and Ten10 partner Chris Wallace tells Orlando Business Journal that the brewery also hopes to add a canning line, which would mean hiring more workers.

This could be a savvy response to the recent filing of Florida Senate Bill 554, which would allow independent craft brewers to distribute their own product. (Currently, brewers must sign contracts with licensed distributors.) The bill filed by Republican Sen. Dana Young of Tampa (home to mega-indie Cigar City, among other outstanding craft brewers) would permit self-distribution to a 7,000-keg production limit.

