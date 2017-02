click to enlarge Via Facebook

The award for best bang for your buck this week goes to the V Group. Enjoy unlimited samples of craft cocktails made with Mount Gay Rum at three different bars: Hanson’s Shoe Repair, Bauhaus and Herman’s Loan Office. With cocktail prices at those places running in the $10 and up range, you’re basically making money after your second drink. Space is understandably limited.7 p.m. Wednesday; Hanson’s Shoe Repair, 27 E. Pine St.; $22; vgroupconcepts.com