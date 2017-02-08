The Gist

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Southern Nights helps you find a date for Valentine's Day at their annual Pick-A-Trick party

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge VIA FACEBOOK
Southern Nights’ annual pre-Valentine’s party is sort of a clearing house of potential dates. If you see someone you fancy and they’re wearing a number, you can try wooing them by sending secret notes to them. You can play even if you don’t want to throw a number on yourself, but why wouldn’t you? The infamous all-you-can-drink special is back, ranging from $10-$25 for all the wells, calls or top shelf liquor you can handle. What could go wrong?

9 p.m. Thursday; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; free-$5; southernnightsorl.com
