Parquet Courts bring new focus to their weirdness in Orlando debut (The Social)

On a sound that's a coil of nerve, sinew and weirdness, New York City indie darlingsrocketed to almost immediateupon the national release of their debut album and have gone on to cement their stake in a pretty short span of time. On those wings, they made their(Feb. 6, The Social) to a crammed and enthused crowd.You know how hype can be. But in their case, it's anything but hollow. One of thein indie rock right now, the wiry whim of their sound collides the energy and spark ofand the unpredictable id ofThat said, their flights of fancy aren't exactly the easiest ride around. That's why the morethey've been taking since 2016'son indie powerhousehas been manna. Instead of dulling their individuality, it's only distilled it, yielding an exponential result. Moreover, the added muscle of the live stage was yet another welcome anchor for their music, lending its obliqueness some great heft and giving full kick to their punk tendencies.It's always nice to see an interesting band like Parquet Courts hit it big, and even nicer to see that their dizzying evolution is showing such effective refinement.Opening was the very well-connectedthe Philadelphia artist who just played Will's Pub last November withA gossamer latticework that occasionally melts at the edges, her experimental harp playing is classically beautiful but also capable ofAnd it bewitched a full house.