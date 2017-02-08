Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Blondie announces Orlando show with Garbage
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 11:56 AM
click image
-
Photo via Blondie/Facebook
-
Blondie
What was once only the stuff that mixtape dreams are made of has now become manifest.
NYC punk icons Blondie
and fiery '90s alternative rock supergroup Garbage
have announced a joint "Rage and Rapture"
tour for this summer. And they've pencilled in an Orlando date.
Blondie and Garbage play the Hard Rock Live
on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17, for $47.50-$120.50 and can be purchased here
.
Tags: Blondie, Garbage, Tour, Hard Rock, Live, Concert, Reunion, Punk, Alternative, Image