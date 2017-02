Blondie announces Orlando show with Garbage

click image Photo via Blondie/Facebook

Blondie

What was once only the stuff that mixtape dreams are made of has now become manifest.NYC punk icons Blondie and fiery '90s alternative rock supergroup Garbage have announced a joint "Rage and Rapture" tour for this summer. And they've pencilled in an Orlando date.Blondie and Garbage play the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17, for $47.50-$120.50 and can be purchased here