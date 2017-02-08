The Heard

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Blondie announces Orlando show with Garbage

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 11:56 AM

click image Blondie - PHOTO VIA BLONDIE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Blondie/Facebook
  • Blondie
What was once only the stuff that mixtape dreams are made of has now become manifest.

NYC punk icons Blondie and fiery '90s alternative rock supergroup Garbage have announced a joint "Rage and Rapture" tour for this summer. And they've pencilled in an Orlando date.

Blondie and Garbage play the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17, for $47.50-$120.50 and can be purchased here.

