The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Heard

Atlanta's Death Stuff balance the post-punk equation at Uncle Lou's

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge gal_death_stuff.jpg
Atlanta's Death Stuff come down hard on the punk side of the post-punk equation. Though the bass may be appropriately dour, the guitars stabby and the vocals muddy, there's some serious muscle behind the young trio's sound. Songs like the title track to last year's Surprise Ex tape often explode into drum-punishing speed riffs that owe as much to Black Flag as they do to Christian Death. Local kindred spirits Tight Genes and Autarx join the bill to lend more punk/post-punk heft, along with rockabilly trio the Wildtones, who don't really fit the theme on paper, but yeah, we can see it.

with Tight Genes, Autarx, the Wildtones | 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 | Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $5
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Death Stuff, Autarx, the Wildtones, Tight Genes @ Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

    • Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m. $5

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World now allows you to pay $200 to skip the lines, just don't expect any thrills Read More

  2. Sanctum Cafe celebrates its 'grand reopening' this weekend Read More

  3. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  4. UCF fraternity suspended over hazing accusations Read More

  5. Donald Trump actually thinks the media didn't cover Pulse Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation