Atlanta's Death Stuff balance the post-punk equation at Uncle Lou's

Atlanta's Death Stuff come down hard on the punk side of the post-punk equation. Though the bass may be appropriately dour, the guitars stabby and the vocals muddy, there's some serious muscle behind the young trio's sound. Songs like the title track to last year'stape often explode into drum-punishing speed riffs that owe as much to Black Flag as they do to Christian Death. Local kindred spirits Tight Genes and Autarx join the bill to lend more punk/post-punk heft, along with rockabilly trio the Wildtones, who don't really fit the theme on paper, but yeah, we can see it.with Tight Genes, Autarx, the Wildtones | 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 | Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $5