Wednesday, February 8, 2017

A store in Sanford is selling 'Trump Hair' cotton candy

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 9:14 AM

Got a Valentine you love, but you hate their politics?

Wanna passive-aggressively "gift" a co-worker who crowed after the election?

Or just love Donald Trump so much you wish you could eat him up?

Magpies Modern General has you covered.

Magpies, a new shop in downtown Sanford, posted this confectionery take on Donald Trump's swirly 'do today on Instagram. We aren't quite sure if the idea of gnawing on that toup is repellent or enticing, but one thing it isn't is boring. Butterscotch fascism FTW!

Magpies Modern General Store
215 E. First St., Sanford
407-495-8549
