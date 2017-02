A store in Sanford is selling 'Trump Hair' cotton candy

click to enlarge

Got a Valentine you love, but youtheir politics?Wanna"gift" a co-worker who crowed after the election?Or justDonald Trump so much you wish you could eat him up? Magpies Modern General has you covered.Magpies, a new shop in downtown Sanford, posted this confectionery take on Donald Trump's swirly 'do today on Instagram . We aren't quite sure if the idea of gnawing on that toup is repellent or enticing, but one thing itis boring. Butterscotch fascism FTW!215 E. First St., Sanford407-495-8549