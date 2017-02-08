20 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Holy Human/Facebook
Holy Human
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Paleface
9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
The Timothy Eerie Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Poblano & rose
9 pm at Sloppy Taco Palace, 4892 S. Kirkman Road.
Run Raquel
9 pm at The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive.
Friday, Feb. 10
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D.
10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Saturday, Feb. 11
The Cook Trio
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.
Gatorcowboys
9 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
Holy Human, the Dewars, the Young Step
9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.
Indie Folkfest
12 pm at Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.
Tears of a Tyrant, Milka, Fighting the Silence
9 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Monday, Feb. 13
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown
8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.