Wednesday, February 8, 2017

20 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 11:21 AM

Holy Human
  • Photo via Holy Human/Facebook
  • Holy Human
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Paleface 9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
The Timothy Eerie Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 9
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Poblano & rose 9 pm at Sloppy Taco Palace, 4892 S. Kirkman Road.
Run Raquel 9 pm at The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive.

Friday, Feb. 10
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.

Saturday, Feb. 11
The Cook Trio 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.
Gatorcowboys 9 pm at Bombshell's Tavern, 5405 Edgewater Drive.
Holy Human, the Dewars, the Young Step 9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.
Indie Folkfest 12 pm at Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St.
Tears of a Tyrant, Milka, Fighting the Silence 9 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.

Sunday, Feb. 12
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.

Monday, Feb. 13
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown 8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.

Tuesday, Feb. 14
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

