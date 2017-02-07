Wet 'n Wild demolition will cost $3 million, what replaces it is anyone's guess

click to enlarge
-
Image via Universal Orlando
Wet ’n Wild closed at the end of 2016, but there are still few details on what will replace the world’s first modern water park or when the replacement will even begin construction. However, recent documents filed with the City of Orlando do reveal a few details on what we’ll see in the coming months.
The Orlando Sentinel was the first
to spot the new demolition documents filed with the city. In those documents, it’s revealed that demolition of the dated water park will cost an estimated $3 million and will begin later this month.
Universal has wanted to stop nearby properties using the manmade Sandy Lake at Wet ’n Wild for wastewater retention, even filing legal action
to prevent it. That might be a signal that Universal is planning on moving the retention pond to a different area of the property.
While we don’t know what will replace Wet ’n Wild, the strongest rumors, based in part on documents filed with the city, point to a new hotel
or hotels, possibly one of the largest ever built in Orlando, though there's disagreement in the community of those track such rumors, with some predicting a higher-end hotel and others a budget hotel.
Anything that goes there will have to be properly vetted with the city, which is mostly a public process. Universal will likely announce what they’re planning well before filing plans with the city. A major press event is scheduled for late spring, which Universal will use to showcase its new water park, Volcano Bay. That same media week is likely where we’ll get details on Orlando’s version of the Nintendo land and more information on the Aventura Hotel
that is opening next year. Universal could use that same week to reveal new details on the Wet ’n Wild property plans.
With work expected to begin soon on the property, Universal is likely to reveal their plans, either publicly or via document submission to the city, within the coming months.