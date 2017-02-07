Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Video shows man catching 10-foot Burmese python near Florida golf course
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 10:33 AM
A 10.5-foot Burmese python was captured Monday afternoon near an abandoned golf course in Homestead, Florida.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the snake was spotted by two children who were walking home from school.
According to Local 10
, Lt. Scott Mulling, a man that fears no snake, pulled the python out of the brush with his bare hands. The snake was then taken to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologists, where it was more than likely euthanized.
Burmese pythons, one of Florida's worst invasive species, pose little threat to humans, but it's worth noting they can take down animals as large as alligators and deer.
Tags: python, Burmese, FWC, Image