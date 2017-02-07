Sanctum Cafe celebrates its 'grand reopening' this weekend

click to enlarge
We told you in early December of Sanctum Cafe's impending expansion
, and how everyone's favorite plant-based restaurant would be doubling in size.
Owners Chelsie Savage and her husband, Jamie, took over the Firefly Yoga space next door and commenced renovations just before Thanksgiving last year, and in a few days, the veg-eating public will get to see firsthand what the new and improved Sanctum looks like.
Those improvements include a larger kitchen, about 30 more seats and revamped menus (which you can check out at the bottom of this post, but keep in mind that they aren't finalized as yet and are subject to change).
Highlights of the interior include a banquette with coffee bag wall (pillows and centerpieces to come), and GASP!...
... a new study bar with individual study lights and docking stations! The coffee table in the previous shot and the wood trim above the study bar come from Washburn Imports
.
Sanctum's three-day "Grand Reopening Weekend
" kicks off Friday with "Backyard Burger Night" featuring a trio of veg burgers: curried mung bean, teriyaki tempeh, and a Thanksgiving burger. Beverages will be provided by Ballast Point beer and Living VitaliTea Kombucha, and music by Cameron Moreau. Tickets are $17
.
On Saturday, a breakfast bootcamp (compliments of Forte Fitness) takes place in the parking lot, with breakfast served until 11:45 a.m. Lunch will be served until 2:45 p.m., after which the kitchen will close to prepare for dinner service with reserved seating at 5:30
, 6:15
, 7:00
, 7:45
and 8:30 p.m.
Sunday starts with a yoga class courtesy of Firefly Yoga at 9 a.m. followed by brunch service until 4 p.m.
