Tuesday, February 7, 2017

The Heard

Punk on the Patio returns with American Party Machine and Luscious Lisa

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 2:13 PM

click image Luscious Lisa - PHOTO VIA LUSCIOUS LISA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Luscious Lisa/Facebook
  • Luscious Lisa
Punk on the Patio, the monthly incursion of grittier, grimier local bands into downtown's tony environs, is coming on strong this month with a lineup that stretches orthodox genre characterizations.

Tonight's lineup boasts rock & wrestling-themed thrash kings American Party Machine, the ultra-raunch rapping of Luscious Lisa, and Whiskey Sharts' messy deconstruction of Southern rock.

Punk on the Patio starts tonight at 8 p.m. at the Patio at 64 North downtown. Cover is $5.

