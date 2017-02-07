Punk on the Patio returns with American Party Machine and Luscious Lisa

click image Photo via Luscious Lisa/Facebook

Punk on the Patio, the monthly incursion of grittier, grimier local bands into downtown's tony environs, is coming on strong this month with a lineup that stretches orthodox genre characterizations.Tonight's lineup boasts rock & wrestling-themed thrash kings American Party Machine, the ultra-raunch rapping of Luscious Lisa, and Whiskey Sharts' messy deconstruction of Southern rock.Punk on the Patio starts tonight at 8 p.m. at the Patio at 64 North downtown. Cover is $5.