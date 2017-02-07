Here's what Floridians have been Googling the most since the election

click image
Since the election, millions of Americans have been speaking out at rallies, marching through the streets, and taking to Google to learn more about things like "How to emigrate to Canada" and "What did Trump do now?"
But what is the Sunshine State Googling?
Using Google Trends, Estately
put together a list of items that people in each state were looking up more frequently than people in other states.
In Florida, we Googled "Trump lowest approval rating," more than any other state.
Compared to the rest of the country, Floridians also Googled these things more than anyone else:
- AFC-NFC Pro Bowl
- Hannity Assange video
- Jared Kushner and Chris Christie
- muerte de Fidel Castro
- Obama Fidel Castro statement
- How will Mexico pay for the wall?
According to the list, people in Ohio don't seem to know where Somalia is, Rhode Island received some shocking news about golden showers, and some Texans are wondering if they can secede.
But it was the people in New York, Michigan and Georgia who were asking the real questions, Googling "Is this really happening?," "How the fuck did Trump win?," and "What the hell is going on?"