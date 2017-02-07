Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Bloggytown

Here's what Floridians have been Googling the most since the election

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 1:53 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ESTATELY
  • Photo via Estately
Since the election, millions of Americans have been speaking out at rallies, marching through the streets, and taking to Google to learn more about things like "How to emigrate to Canada" and "What did Trump do now?"

But what is the Sunshine State Googling?

Using Google Trends, Estately put together a list of items that people in each state were looking up more frequently than people in other states.

In Florida, we Googled "Trump lowest approval rating," more than any other state.

Compared to the rest of the country, Floridians also Googled these things more than anyone else:
  • AFC-NFC Pro Bowl
  • Hannity Assange video
  • Jared Kushner and Chris Christie
  • muerte de Fidel Castro
  • Obama Fidel Castro statement
  • How will Mexico pay for the wall?
According to the list, people in Ohio don't seem to know where Somalia is, Rhode Island received some shocking news about golden showers, and some Texans are wondering if they can secede.

But it was the people in New York, Michigan and Georgia who were asking the real questions, Googling "Is this really happening?," "How the fuck did Trump win?," and "What the hell is going on?"

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump actually thinks the media didn't cover Pulse Read More

  2. This map shows where to find your closest medical marijuana doctor in Florida Read More

  3. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  4. Wahlburgers in Waterford Lakes is now officially open Read More

  5. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files bill to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation