Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Bloggytown

Former Miss America launches campaign for Orlando City Council

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 1:26 PM

Erika Dunlap, a UCF grad who was crowned Miss America in 2004, plans to launch her campaign to represent District 5 on the Orlando City Council Tuesday night.

Dunlap was the first African-American woman to win the Miss Florida title when she was crowned in 2003. She then went on to compete and win the Miss America crown.
click image PHOTO VIA ERIKA DUNLAP WEBSITE
  • Photo via Erika Dunlap website

In 2009, she competed on the 15th season of the reality TV show The Amazing Race, placing third overall with then-husband Brian Kleinschmidt.

Since then, she's worked as a consultant specializing in executive branding, etiquette training and pageant coaching.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Dunlap will kick off her campaign at a party at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 401 W. Colonial Drive.

Election night isn't until Nov. 7, but Dunlap will face competition in the coming months from incumbent Commissioner Regina Hill, Cynthia Harris, Jibreel Ali and the Rev. Stovelleo Stovall.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This map shows where to find your closest medical marijuana doctor in Florida Read More

  2. Donald Trump actually thinks the media didn't cover Pulse Read More

  3. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  4. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files bill to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

  5. Wahlburgers in Waterford Lakes is now officially open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation