Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Dudes, you want this bourbon pedi for Valentine's Day

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 3:46 PM

PHOTO COURTESY @EPICUREANHOTEL ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy @epicureanhotel on Instagram
There's no rule that says spas are chicks-only, or that guys can't have well-groomed feet (you should, BTW). If you love food and feet – we're not judging – and haven't been out to the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa yet, we're not sure what you're waiting for.

Among all the food-centric treatments, there's a gentleman's menu of spa services at the Evangeline Spa. We're pretty sure the Bern's Bourbon on the Rocks Foot Treatment is just what the whiskey lover in your life deserves this V-day. It's named for the James-Beard-award winning steakhouse across the street.

It's a 60-minute hot-stone pedicure designed for dudes. You'll be treated to a "spiked molton bourbon scrub" and a massage with Clarisonic foot-smoothing technology. Get your nails did (minus polish, unless that's your thing, which is cool – just ask to add it), and finish with an agave nectar stone massage.

Of course, you'll also want to drink bourbon, so the spa offers a complimentary shot after every bourbon treatment, giving you that "fresh from the spa" glow.

Other masculine-meant treatments include a hot "whiskey scour" massage and a back soother with turquoise sage balm.

Epicurean Hotel
1207 S. Howard Ave., Tampa
813-999-8700
epicureanhotel.com

