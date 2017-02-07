Dudes, you want this bourbon pedi for Valentine's Day

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy @epicureanhotel on Instagram
There's no rule that says spas are chicks-only, or that guys can't have well-groomed feet (you should, BTW). If you love food and feet – we're not judging – and haven't been out to the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa yet
, we're not sure what you're waiting for.
Among all the food-centric treatments, there's a gentleman's menu of spa services at the Evangeline Spa
. We're pretty sure the Bern's Bourbon on the Rocks Foot Treatment is just what the whiskey lover in your life deserves this V-day. It's named for the James-Beard-award winning steakhouse across the street
.
It's a 60-minute hot-stone pedicure designed for dudes. You'll be treated to a "spiked molton bourbon scrub" and a massage with Clarisonic foot-smoothing technology. Get your nails did (minus polish, unless that's your thing, which is cool – just ask to add it), and finish with an agave nectar stone massage.
Of course, you'll also want to drink bourbon, so the spa offers a complimentary shot after every bourbon treatment, giving you that "fresh from the spa" glow.
Other masculine-meant treatments include a hot "whiskey scour" massage and a back soother with turquoise sage balm.
Epicurean Hotel
1207 S. Howard Ave., Tampa
813-999-8700
epicureanhotel.com