The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

The Gist

Disney World now allows you to pay $200 to skip the lines, just don't expect any thrills

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge The Pirates of the Caribbean ride at the Magic Kingdom - PHOTO VIA WIKIPEDIA
  • Photo via Wikipedia
  • The Pirates of the Caribbean ride at the Magic Kingdom
Disney has had plenty of up-charge tours and events rolled out in recent months, and now there’s one for the whole family to enjoy together.

The four-hour-long Ultimate Disney Classics VIP Tour allows guests to ride at least 10 rides that have no height restrictions and then meet Mickey Mouse.

At $199 per person, the tour is essentially a $20-per-ride tour of Magic Kingdom. Any ride that does feature a height restriction can’t be added to the tour, but depending on how fast the group can move from ride to ride, there's a chance of enjoying more than 10 rides during the four hours.

The tour is a possibly cheaper version of the VIP tours that Disney has long offered guests. Those cost between $400 and $600 per group, with a minimum of seven hours in most cases. So you do get three more hours with the private VIP tour than the newer Ultimate Disney Classics Tour, but for a family of four, the original VIP tour would cost an estimated $2,000 more than the new tour.

With that in mind, the new tour is ideal for families that don’t want to do any of the thrill rides at Magic Kingdom, instead focusing on rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Disney Classics tour does feature the same plaid-wearing guides as the other VIP tours. Only a very select group of tours feature these highly trained tour guides.

Interestingly, while other VIP tours are included in the newly created Enchanted Extras Collection, the new Disney Classics Tour isn’t currently listed there. It can only be found via the VIP Tour Services section of the website. While other tours, such as the $299 seven-hour Ultimate Day of Thrills VIP Tour, include a meal, the Disney Classics Tour does not.

As with most tours at Disney World, park admission is required and not included in the tour price. Currently, the VIP Disney Classics Tour is offered on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump actually thinks the media didn't cover Pulse Read More

  2. This map shows where to find your closest medical marijuana doctor in Florida Read More

  3. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  4. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files bill to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

  5. Wahlburgers in Waterford Lakes is now officially open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation