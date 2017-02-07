Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Deep house star Nora En Pure announces Orlando show
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 4:34 PM
Swiss house superstar Nora En Pure
has just announced a return engagement
in Orlando this May.
The DJ/producer played the Social last summer, praising the "vibe"
there enthusiastically, and is coming back for another round, touring behind new EP Make Me Love You
.
Nora En Pure plays the Social on Friday, May 19
at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. for $1-$20 and can be purchased here
.
