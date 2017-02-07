The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

The Heard

Deep house star Nora En Pure announces Orlando show

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 4:34 PM

click to enlarge 14707895_1091010267673162_4368642405513160127_o.jpg
Swiss house superstar Nora En Pure has just announced a return engagement in Orlando this May.

The DJ/producer played the Social last summer, praising the "vibe" there enthusiastically, and is coming back for another round, touring behind new EP Make Me Love You.

Nora En Pure plays the Social on Friday, May 19 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. for $1-$20 and can be purchased here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here's what Floridians have been Googling the most since the election Read More

  2. This map shows where to find your closest medical marijuana doctor in Florida Read More

  3. Donald Trump actually thinks the media didn't cover Pulse Read More

  4. Disney World now allows you to pay $200 to skip the lines, just don't expect any thrills Read More

  5. Marco Rubio votes to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation