Monday, February 6, 2017

Walmart customer shoots, kills Orange County teen accused of shoplifting diapers

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 2:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Orange County deputies are still investigating a weekend incident involving a Walmart customer who shot and killed a teenager suspected of shoplifting diapers.

Arthur Adams, 19, died at the hospital after deputies say he and two other people fled the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 5559 Clarcona Ocoee Road without paying for two carts full of merchandise this past Saturday morning, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Angelo Nieves. When a Walmart employee confronted them near their getaway car, an uninvolved customer came to help the employee.

"While helping the employee, the customer felt threatened by one of the suspects, who the customer believed was arming himself," Nieves says in news release. "The customer, who had a firearm of his own, fired to defend himself and the suspects all jumped into their red vehicle and attempted to flee."

Deputies say the red car the suspects used was taken in a carjacking last month. As the suspects attempted to flee, they hit two other cars in the parking lot and decided to make a break for it on foot. Adams was found injured in a nearby Citgo gas station and was taken to the hospital, where he later perished.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office
Nieves says detectives found one female juvenile who was with Adams at the Walmart after she sought medical treatment that same day for a gunshot wound to her leg. OSCO is still looking for the third suspect that was with Adams that morning and have released a photo.

Nieves says dispatcher recordings and other records are not available at this time.

"This investigation is in the early stages and this is all the information which is available for release," he says. "This is an open and active investigation."

