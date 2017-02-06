Monday, February 6, 2017
Wahlburgers in Waterford Lakes is now officially open
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 2:47 PM
Wahlburgers, the fast-casual burger chain founded by three brothers with a reality show
, has finally opened its Waterford Lakes
location.
The highly anticipated burger joint held a soft opening this past weekend. Franchisee Gina Buell, who also has a location in downtown Orlando, told the Orlando Sentinel
that she plans on hosting the Wahlberg brothers (Mark, Donnie and Paul) for a grand opening at some point soon. However, no exact date for this grand opening party has been announced.
The Waterford Lakes location is the 12th franchise in the U.S. and is located at 749 N. Alafaya Trail.
