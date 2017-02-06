The Gist

Monday, February 6, 2017

The Gist

Super Bowl LI champion James White is heading to Disney World

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
  • Photo via New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back and Super Bowl LI champion James White is making his way to Disney World this afternoon to celebrate his team's second Super Bowl victory in just three years.

White made history during Super Bowl LI, creating two new Super Bowl records by catching 14 passes for 110 yards and scoring 20 points with three touchdowns, carrying the team that was trailing behind the Atlanta Flacons for over half the game. The Patriots beat the Falcons in overtime, ending the game with a victory of 34-28.

White is not the first NFL champion to head to Disney after a Super Bowl victory. In years past, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Aaron Rodgers are just a few of the many who have made their way to "The Happiest Place on Earth" after their big wins as well.

The parade will begin at 2:25 p.m. at Magic Kingdom.

