Lady Gaga announces new 'Joanne' tour with two Florida stops

This morning, Ms. Lady Gaga announced the dates for her upcoming Joanne
tour, and she'll be making two stops in the Sunshine State.
The world tour, which contains two North American legs, is built around her 2016 LP, Joanne
, and will stop at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Nov. 30 and the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Dec. 1.
This nearly 50-city tour, which includes a headlinering spot at the Rock in Rio
show in Rio De Janeiro in September, kicks off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 1.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 13, and are expected to be gone fast – so stay on your toes, little monsters.