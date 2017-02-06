Bloggytown

Monday, February 6, 2017

Hundreds of protesters expected to show up at routine Orange County Commissioners meeting

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 4:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Thanks to our Commander in Chief's very controversial executive order targeting immigrants, tomorrow's typically mundane Board of County Commissioners meeting for Orange County will be the site of quite a few protesters.

A recent Facebook event called Demand Orange County to Protect Immigrants calls for hundreds of protesters to actively participate in the public comment section at tomorrow's meeting.

According to their Facebook page, the event hopes to "request that they (Orange County) put immigrant rights within their list of priorities."

From the Facebook page:
1.) Our businesses and our county economy depends on immigrants. Without them, a severe blow to the private sector and businesses may be inflicted. Many successful companies in Orange County rely heavily on immigrant labor. If it weren't for immigrant labor, many of those companies would fold, therefore increasing the unemployment rate in Orange County because those companies create countless jobs.

2.) Orange County received over 66 million tourists in 2015, injecting millions of dollars into our county's economy. Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality are our number one industry. Our tourism industry relies heavily on immigrant labor in our theme parks, hotels, restaurants and more. Without immigrants, our tourism industry could easily collapse causing the loss of millions of dollars in tax revenue and an increase in unemployment.

3.) As citizens of Orange County , a county known for its great diversity, we respectfully request that the Board of Commissioners establish a dialogue with community leaders to get the ball rolling as to what is the best way to move forward after recent national immigration policies. This nation was founded on immigration and it is our duty to work together to find solutions to this pressing issue. We want our Orange County Commissioners to know that we stand with our immigrant community which represent the foundation of our richly diverse county.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Feb. 7, in the County Administration Center at 201 Rosalind Ave.


