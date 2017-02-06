Hundreds of protesters expected to show up at routine Orange County Commissioners meeting

1.) Our businesses and our county economy depends on immigrants. Without them, a severe blow to the private sector and businesses may be inflicted. Many successful companies in Orange County rely heavily on immigrant labor. If it weren't for immigrant labor, many of those companies would fold, therefore increasing the unemployment rate in Orange County because those companies create countless jobs.The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Feb. 7, in the County Administration Center at 201 Rosalind Ave.
2.) Orange County received over 66 million tourists in 2015, injecting millions of dollars into our county's economy. Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality are our number one industry. Our tourism industry relies heavily on immigrant labor in our theme parks, hotels, restaurants and more. Without immigrants, our tourism industry could easily collapse causing the loss of millions of dollars in tax revenue and an increase in unemployment.
3.) As citizens of Orange County , a county known for its great diversity, we respectfully request that the Board of Commissioners establish a dialogue with community leaders to get the ball rolling as to what is the best way to move forward after recent national immigration policies. This nation was founded on immigration and it is our duty to work together to find solutions to this pressing issue. We want our Orange County Commissioners to know that we stand with our immigrant community which represent the foundation of our richly diverse county.
