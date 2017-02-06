Bloggytown

Monday, February 6, 2017

Florida man gets 30 years for setting fire to mosque once visited by Pulse shooter

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 5:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ISLAMIC CENTER OF FORT PIERCE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Islamic Center of Fort Pierce/Facebook
This afternoon, a Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded "no contest" to setting a mosque on fire that was once visited by Pulse shooter Omar Mateen.

According to the Associated Press, Joseph Schreiber admitted to detectives that he set fire to the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce on Sept. 11, 2016, which was the 15-year anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.

Schreiber, who last July posted on his Facebook page that “All Islam is radical” and that all Muslims should be treated as criminals, told authorities that he burned down the mosque because he feared there might be another 9/11, reports the AP.

No one was injured in the fire.

According to records from the Florida Department of Corrections, Schreiber has been sent to prison twice before for theft charges, and a former inmate who served time with Schreiber once described him as a "couple cans short of a six-pack."

Surveillance cameras showed Schreiber approaching the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce "just moments before a flash is seen and the fire starts," the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The father of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen is one of the regular visitors of the mosque.

