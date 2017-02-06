The Gist

Monday, February 6, 2017

Everything we know about Fun Spot's new $6 million coaster Mine Blower

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 12:29 PM

In a television spot during last night's Super Bowl, Fun Spot America announced that their new $6 million roller wooden roller coaster will be called "Mine Blower," which we assume means it's a mine cart-themed ride that "blows minds."

It's a perfect name. Really.  *Chef kissing fingers gesture*

As Orlando Weekly contributor Ken Storey reported back in December, Mine Blower will be 2,256 feet long, 82 feet tall, and reach speeds of 48.5 mph. For comparison's sake, Mine Blower will be just slightly slower than the Expedition Everest coaster at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

The new wooden coaster, which is expected to be completed this summer, will be the first in the Southeast to do a 360-degree barrel roll.

Mine Blower is designed by the Ohio-based coaster design firm Gravity Group. Gravity Group is known for building the first wooden coaster in China and the Voyage coaster at Holiday World in Indiana, which was ranked as the best wooden coaster five years in a row.

