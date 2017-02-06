Enzian and Cinemark Artegon among Florida cinemas to screen Oscar Shorts

click to enlarge
Photo via Enzian/Facebook
Several Central Florida cinemas will screen the Oscar Shorts programs this month.
Maitland’s Enzian Theater plans to show the animated and live-action selections later this month, with dates and times yet to be announced. Visit Enzian.org
for more information.
The historic Tampa Theatre (in downtown Tampa) also plans to screen the animated and live-action shorts but, unlike Enzian, will screen the documentary films as well. See TampaTheatre.org
for showtimes.
The MPAA’s website
also lists Disney Springs 24, Cinemark Artegon Marketplace, Lakewood Ranch 6 in Bradenton, Indian River 24 in Vero Beach, Veterans Expressway 24 in Tampa, and Burns Court in Sarasota as theaters that plan to show the shorts, although that could not be confirmed by visiting the theaters’ websites. All plan to show the animated and live-action shorts, but only Tampa Theatre and Lakewood Ranch 6 will screen the doc shorts.
For details on all nominated films, visit the MPAA’s website
. The Academy Awards are scheduled for February 26.
