The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 6, 2017

The Gist

Enzian and Cinemark Artegon among Florida cinemas to screen Oscar Shorts

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ENZIAN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Enzian/Facebook
Several Central Florida cinemas will screen the Oscar Shorts programs this month.

Maitland’s Enzian Theater plans to show the animated and live-action selections later this month, with dates and times yet to be announced. Visit Enzian.org for more information.

The historic Tampa Theatre (in downtown Tampa) also plans to screen the animated and live-action shorts but, unlike Enzian, will screen the documentary films as well. See TampaTheatre.org for showtimes.

The MPAA’s website also lists Disney Springs 24, Cinemark Artegon Marketplace, Lakewood Ranch 6 in Bradenton, Indian River 24 in Vero Beach, Veterans Expressway 24 in Tampa, and Burns Court in Sarasota as theaters that plan to show the shorts, although that could not be confirmed by visiting the theaters’ websites. All plan to show the animated and live-action shorts, but only Tampa Theatre and Lakewood Ranch 6 will screen the doc shorts.

For details on all nominated films, visit the MPAA’s website. The Academy Awards are scheduled for February 26.
click to enlarge oscar_shorts_2017.jpg

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  2. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files bill to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

  3. Lady Gaga announces new 'Joanne' tour with two Florida stops Read More

  4. FWC may relax rules on fishing Goliath Grouper, a hearty fish of the sea Read More

  5. Super Bowl LI champion James White is heading to Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation