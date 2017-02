click to enlarge Photo via Blink 182/Facebook

Pop-punk survivors Blink 182 have just announced an Orlando show as part of a full U.S. tour kicking off in March Confirmed openers right now are Wavves and Naked and Famous. The core Blink duo of Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker will be, again, joined by Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio handling guitar/vocals in Tom DeLonge's place.Blink 182 will play the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here