Band of the Week: Steps of Odessa

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you​Rob Wassum – Vocals​Matt Wassum – Drums​Matt Gutkin – Synth​Giovanny Vega – Bass​Paul Kalugdan – Guitar/VocalsSteps of Odessa officially began in fall 2015.​Intense/Technical/Heavy/Aggressive/MelodicBack Booth in late January, at Actions Speak Louder’s EP release show. We feel like everyone at the show really enjoyed our show and we received a lot of compliments about our musicianship, which is always nice. And the other bands that night including the headliner were excellent as well.We honestly don’t have a favorite/preference. We feel that since our music is somewhat unique, we are comfortable playing with any other style of band to any kind of audience who is wiling to listen. And to be honest, we haven’t played enough shows to pick favorites just yet.Orlando has such a variety of places to play in terms of size, sound, audience capacity, stage size, etc. We love this because every new place our band can play helps us understand better how to perform as a band and be prepared for any situations. We aspire to tour, and Orlando provides the experience needed.Driving. Orlando is huge and can get really frustrating with traffic as well as other drivers. Since we are musicians on a budget, it can make things difficult.We have an EP set to release in March, which will be on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, etc. After that, we have a lot of new music in store for anyone who’s currently enjoying our music. Stay tuned and you won’t be disappointed.