Monday, February 6, 2017

Band of the Week: Steps of Odessa

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Steps of Odessa.

Steps of Odessa are playing Uncle Lou's on Friday, Feb. 10.

Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
​Rob Wassum – Vocals
​Matt Wassum – Drums
​Matt Gutkin – Synth
​Giovanny Vega – Bass
​Paul Kalugdan – Guitar/Vocals

When did the band form?
Steps of Odessa officially began in fall 2015.

Websites:
Facebook.com/stepsofodessa
​stepsofodessa.com

Describe your sound in five words:
​Intense/Technical/Heavy/Aggressive/Melodic

Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Back Booth in late January, at Actions Speak Louder’s EP release show. We feel like everyone at the show really enjoyed our show and we received a lot of compliments about our musicianship, which is always nice. And the other bands that night including the headliner were excellent as well.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We honestly don’t have a favorite/preference. We feel that since our music is somewhat unique, we are comfortable playing with any other style of band to any kind of audience who is wiling to listen. And to be honest, we haven’t played enough shows to pick favorites just yet.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band?
Orlando has such a variety of places to play in terms of size, sound, audience capacity, stage size, etc. We love this because every new place our band can play helps us understand better how to perform as a band and be prepared for any situations. We aspire to tour, and Orlando provides the experience needed.

What’s your least favorite? Why?
Driving. Orlando is huge and can get really frustrating with traffic as well as other drivers. Since we are musicians on a budget, it can make things difficult.

Any big news to share?
We have an EP set to release in March, which will be on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp, etc. After that, we have a lot of new music in store for anyone who’s currently enjoying our music. Stay tuned and you won’t be disappointed.

