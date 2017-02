click to enlarge photos by Faiyaz Kara

Lakeside dining

Unique Disney view

First-floor bar/lounge

East and West Coast oysters

Seafood boil

Inside the riverboat

Maine lobster

Bar scene

Shellfish jackpot

Third-floor railing

Rooftop deck

Third-floor dining room

Scallops

Hamachi crudo

Paddlefish, the three-story floating fortress of food permanently moored at Disney Springs, opened this past weekend in the Empress Lily after it underwent a thorough gut and redesign.I spent a good chunk of Friday evening getting lost among the three floors of contempo dining rooms, bars and outdoor spaces. Take a look inside Disney Springs' newest (for now) restaurant.Disney Springs1670 Buena Vista DriveLake Buena Vista, FL(407) 934-2628