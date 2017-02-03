Winter Park jewelry company accused of bilking thousands of dollars from overseas employees

Bajalia was requesting larger orders from Nazira to sell on air on HSN, but the payments stopped coming.In an interview with the Times, Farah admitted she owed money to different artisans and organizations and was planning to pay them but would not give a timeline. Last year, she was recognized by the Florida Retail Federation as a "outstanding retail leader." To read the entire story from the Tampa Bay Times, click here.
In June 2014, Nazira said she tried to tell Farah it was too hard on her employees to complete a large order of thousands of necklaces, bracelets and earrings during fasting time for Ramadan, but Bajalia needed the order for HSN.
"We tried to tell her that it was too hard on the people who are fasting," Nazira said.
When the shipment arrived in the United States, Farah said the jewelry was damaged or in poor shape.
"The quality was so bad that we had to scrounge our office for extra that we had from previous shows to supplement," said Barika Poole, the operations project manager at Bajalia at the time. "HSN had a very specific and thorough inspection and quality process. If something doesn't pass inspection, we can't sell it."
Poole said they were able to sell some of the jewelry that arrived from that shipment to HSN. But Nazira would never be paid for any of it.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.