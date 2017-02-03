Bloggytown

Friday, February 3, 2017

UCF recieves $1.3 million in state funds to fight Zika

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 12:31 PM

click image UCF.KNIGHTS/INSTAGRAM
  • ucf.knights/Instagram
Thanks to a $1.3 million grant from Florida Governor Rick Scott, researchers at University of Central Florida will now have the funding to look into better ways of detecting the Zika virus, and developing a possible vaccine.

Wednesday's grant is part of Scott's "Fighting for Florida's Future" program, which issued 24 grants total. Fighting for Florida's Future contains a $2.9 billion investment in the state of Florida to invest in technological improvements and increase funding for children's programs.

According to a statement from UCF, the $1.3 million grant will be distributed among three different departments at UCF, with the largest chunk, $500,000, going to the College of Medicine. Other UCF science departments that received portions of the research grant were the NanoScience Technology Center and the Department of Chemistry.

The most recent Zika update put out by the Florida Department of Health shows four active cases are currently in Florida with one in Seminole County, one in Broward county and the remaining two down in the Miami area.

