Trump's weekend Mar-a-Lago vacation could cost taxpayers more than $3 million

President @BarackObama's vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars----Unbelievable!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2012
Obama’s motto: If I don’t go on tax payer funded vacations & constantly fundraise then the terrorists win.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2014
While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016
Judicial Watch, the conservative nonprofit that tracked much of Obama’s travel, told Politico that it plans to file a Freedom of Information Act request on Monday to get a full account of Trump's travel costs.
With a record deficit and $15 trillion in debt, @BarackObama is spending $4 million of our money on his Hawaii vacation. Just plain wrong.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2011
