Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 3, 2017

Bloggytown

Today is a great day to call Marco Rubio

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 11:27 AM

MARCO RUBIO | PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CHRIS RODRIGUEZ
  • Marco Rubio | photo illustration by Chris Rodriguez
Today, more than any other day, is a great day to pick up the phone and chat with Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

In case you don't already have it saved in your phone, here's the number for his Orlando office:

407-254-2573 or toll-free in Florida: 1-866-630-7106.

Trust me, you and Marco have plenty to chat about.

Maybe bring up Trump's unconstitutional and poorly executed Muslim ban? Maybe casually mention how Betsy DeVos is grossly unqualified to be the Secretary of Education? She is expected to be confirmed Monday, Feb. 6.

Maybe remind Marco about how climate change is a real thing, or how allowing guns in airport terminals probably isn't the best idea? Maybe tell him your thoughts on penalizing sanctuary cities? Maybe bring up Trump's Mexico wall, which Marco also thinks is pointless?

Did he answer? No? OK, leave a message. He'll want to hear what you have to say. Is his voicemail full? Send him an email here.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  2. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files bill to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

  3. Broadway smash hit 'Hamilton' coming to Orlando Read More

  4. Ivanhoe Village mainstay Nora's celebrates 13 years in business with 13 beers Read More

  5. Protesters plan to ruin Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation