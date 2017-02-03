Today is a great day to call Marco Rubio

-
Marco Rubio | photo illustration by Chris Rodriguez
Today, more than any other day, is a great day to pick up the phone and chat with Florida Senator Marco Rubio.
In case you don't already have it saved in your phone, here's the number for his Orlando office:
407-254-2573
or toll-free in Florida: 1-866-630-7106.
Trust me, you and Marco have plenty to chat about.
Maybe bring up Trump's unconstitutional and poorly executed Muslim ban?
Maybe casually mention how Betsy DeVos is grossly unqualified
to be the Secretary of Education? She is expected to be confirmed Monday, Feb. 6.
Maybe remind Marco about how climate change is a real thing
, or how allowing guns in airport terminals
probably isn't the best idea? Maybe tell him your thoughts on penalizing sanctuary cities
? Maybe bring up Trump's Mexico wall, which Marco also thinks is pointless
?
Did he answer? No? OK, leave a message. He'll want to hear what you have to say. Is his voicemail full? Send him an email here
.