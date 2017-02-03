The Gist

Friday, February 3, 2017

The Drunken Odyssey presents odes to humping at Erotic Poetry Night V: Smut, Actually

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge gal_erotic_poetry_night_-_ode_to_a_grecian_urn_about_fucking.jpg
Although Super Bowl Sunday is often marked by flowery descriptions of balls and the people who handle them, local literary podcast The Drunken Odyssey is taking the opportunity to forgo any subtlety in this night of erotic poetry and prose. Local writers like Teege Braune, Stephanie Rizzo and host John King take to the mic at Vinyl Arts Bar to read odes to hoo-hahs and thingies – and probably balls, yes. Since the space Vinyl Arts Bar occupies was infamously shut down for prostitution back when it was a “massage parlor” – don’t worry, we hear they steam-cleaned – expect a particularly salacious atmosphere, populated by the Ghosts of Handjobs Past.

7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 | Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive | thedrunkenodyssey.com | free
