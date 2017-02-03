Bloggytown

StoryCorps is coming to Orlando to record Pulse experiences

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 11:58 AM

PATRICIA LOUIS NUSS BAMBACE
  • Patricia Louis Nuss Bambace
StoryCorps, a New York-based project that travels the country recording and sharing humanity's stories, is coming to Orlando in March to preserve the stories of people affected by the massacre where 49 people were killed at the gay nightclub Pulse last year.

"Taking Your Pulse" is a collaboration between StoryCorps and 90.7 WMFE to collect stories about how the June 12 tragedy impacted the local community, according to WMFE. The project comprises three events, including:

- StoryCorps Collection: From March 9 to March 11, StoryCorps producers and the Family Equality Council will be in town recording stories of people directly affected by the Pulse massacre, such as survivors, victims' family and friends, community organizations that helped in the aftermath, and LGBTQ and Latino allies.

- 90.7 WMFE Collection: From March 6 to March 11, WMFE will collect stories from the broader Central Florida community with the StoryCorps mobile app and in several recording locations across Orange County.

- A Community Conversation: On March 9 at 7 p.m., WMFE hosts a town hall at Orlando Regional Medical Center featuring conversations with Pulse survivors, first responders, city officials and LGBT and Latinx community leaders. The event is free, and you can RSVP here.

StoryCorps will be able to record in both English and Spanish, according to Jenny Babcock, communications and marketing specialist at WMFE. For more information on the event, click here. If you're still a little confused about what StoryCorps is, watch the video below.

