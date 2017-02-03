Spooky synthwave act Gost gets creepy at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
Here’s something a little different. Shadowy synthwaver Gost – real name unknown, past involvement in metal bands rumored but not confirmed, dark mystique intact – comes on visually like a cross between a member of Sodom, one of the Ramones and lucha legend La Parka; and sonically like an unholy mélange of Giorgio Moroder’s widescreen Italo productions, John Carpenter’s early two-finger creep soundtracks, zombie Jan Hammer returning to rock one last time, and the proggy occultist excess of Mater Suspiria Vision. And despite nary a guitar in sight, metalheads are eating this shit up – the mixture of metal-friendly imagery (skulls, inverted crosses, demonic creatures) with eerie and dramatic electroscopes definitely wakes something in their (well, “our,” to be fair) lizard-brains. Gost is even playing this year’s most cvlt of metal gatherings, the Maryland Death Fest. Smoke, skeleton masks and extreme arpeggiation; what’s not to love?
with Autarx and Moondragon | 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $12