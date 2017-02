Someone broke into the Owl's Attic in Audubon Park last night

click image Photo via The Owl's Attic Instagram

Orlando vintage boutique the Owl's Attic has become the latest victim of the city's smash-and-grab robbery epidemic.The store posted on Instagram that they had been burglarized on Thursday night, uploading a photo of the glass front door smashed in.Store employees say that they captured the culprit on camera, but so far, there hasn't been any word on his or her whereabouts.The break-in follows a string of similar robberies in the area. Over the last few months, Ten10 Brewing Company Redlight Redlight , Pizza Bruno and Avalon Exchange have all dealt with similar burglaries.