Friday, February 3, 2017
Someone broke into the Owl's Attic in Audubon Park last night
By Deanna Ferrante
on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 1:44 PM
Photo via The Owl's Attic Instagram
Orlando vintage boutique the Owl's Attic
has become the latest victim of the city's smash-and-grab robbery epidemic.
The store posted on Instagram
that they had been burglarized on Thursday night, uploading a photo of the glass front door smashed in.
Store employees say that they captured the culprit on camera, but so far, there hasn't been any word on his or her whereabouts.
The break-in follows a string of similar robberies in the area. Over the last few months, Ten10 Brewing Company
, Redlight Redlight
, Pizza Bruno and Avalon Exchange
have all dealt with similar burglaries.
