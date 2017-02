Sara Watkins shows the range of the Women in Song series, and holy shit did you know that Aoife O'Donovan is now local?

click to enlarge Mike Dunn

Theis in the middle of an interesting new three-part series at the Plaza Live calledThe premise is self-explanatory, but the aspect worth special attention is the stylistic ground it spans. As you’d expect, it opened on a classical foot with opera singerback in November. Its next step out, however, was the recent performance by noted indie-folk artist(Feb. 1).The skilled singer-fiddler rocketed to visibility as a teenager in fresh-faced crossover bluegrass actbut has since built a solo career with its own accomplished legs with releases on notable labels likeandNow grown up, she blends folk, pop and indie like a rootsier, earthierFrom the jump, a singer-songwriter whose instrumental pillar is a violin definitely makes for a more interesting prospect than the basic strumming crooner. But as it turns out, Watkins’ music is overall much more alive on stage. The live setting especially flatters her, unchaining power in both her voice and emotion that’s subdued in the studio treatment. And about that voice, it’s pure femininity in all its power and lure. It’s got plenty of crisp pop appeal but also shows peeks of the kind of authority that was the hallmark of country music’s gutsiestMusically, her own trio covers the ground of a much fuller band, including drums, bass, guitar, piano and the array of instruments that Watkins herself wields (fiddle, guitar, ukulele). But here’s where the Orlando Phil comes in. They didn’t simply organize the event, they were integrative and even collaborative in the performance, lending the concert athat included Philharmonic music directoron cello.As Watkins herself noted, the local players didn’t just render the string sections in some of her songs that she doesn’t usually get to have played live; they actually did some special arrangements just for this show. And, of course, it was beautiful, underscoring the grace of her songs in incomparably rich ways.The Watkins concert showed the possibilities of what an affair likecan be when curated with this much relevance and executed with this much collaboration. It’s afor the Phil. Across classical, folk, indie and pop, it’s also a great crossroads of worlds that don’t often mingle. Right now, we could maybe all use a little bit more of that.The best news is that it’s not over yet. The next and final edition is on March 1, and it should be similarly good withof esteemed progressive bluegrass bandIf you were at the Sara Watkins show, you got a nice taste of what’s in store because O’Donovan actually made a surprise cameo for a few songs.Now that was a big and pleasant surprise, to be sure. But particularly intriguing were Watkin’s allusions to O’Donovan beingAfter some inquiries on that to some publicists, I learned that O’Donovan married the Phil’s music director last summer. The fact that this notable music figure is now a part-time local is a much bigger and more extraordinary revelation than the unannounced guest appearance. So maybe if you’re lucky you’ll spot her at Publix or something.Conveniently, today’s edition of Matthew Peddie’son WMFE 90.7 FM gives a more detailed look on Aoife O’Donovan here ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////