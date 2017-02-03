The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 3, 2017

The Gist

Orlando rescue puppies to play in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIII

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 12:02 PM

click image Oliver - PHOTO VIA ANIMAL PLANET
  • Photo via Animal Planet
  • Oliver
The Puppy Bowl, America's greatest testament to athletic passion and strength, will once again appear on television screens this Sunday.

This year, 12 puppy players from St. Cloud-based animal shelter Florida Little Dog Rescue will hit the field for Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIII.
click image Alexander Hamilpup - PHOTO VIA ANIMAL PLANET
  • Photo via Animal Planet
  • Alexander Hamilpup

Alexander Hamilpup, Puddles, Oliver, Rory, Nikita, Smooshie, Buttons and Parfait made it into the starting lineup, while Mariah, Hiro, ChocoPuff and Kizmet will be back-up pups.

FLDR has had puppies in the bowl since Puppy Bowl X in 2014, and even had one pint-sized pup named Cara make it into the Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame last year.

The big game between rivals Team Ruff and Team Fluff will air on Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 5, with kickoff at 3 p.m. All of the puppies featured in the game come from rescues across the country, but some have already been adopted by game day.
click image Buttons - PHOTO VIA ANIMAL PLANET
  • Photo via Animal Planet
  • Buttons

If you'd like to see the superstars in person, FLDR will be hosting a "tail-gate" at the Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen in College Park on Sunday, where many of the pups will be on hand to give autographs and sloppy kisses.




Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  2. Today is a great day to call Marco Rubio Read More

  3. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files bill to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

  4. Broadway smash hit 'Hamilton' coming to Orlando Read More

  5. Ivanhoe Village mainstay Nora's celebrates 13 years in business with 13 beers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation