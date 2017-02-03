The Heard

Friday, February 3, 2017

The Heard

Bandcamp will donate 100 percent of today's profits to ACLU

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 2:29 PM

click image PHOTO VIA BANDCAMP
  • Photo via Bandcamp
Music discovery hub Bandcamp announced today that it will be donating 100 percent of all profits raised through digital and physical music sold to the American Civil Liberties Union, supporting the work the organization is doing to defend immigrant and refugee rights.

The impassioned statement from Bandcamp CEO Ethan Diamond reads in part:
Last week’s Executive Order barring immigrants and refugees from seven Middle Eastern countries from entering the United States is not simply immoral, it violates the very spirit and foundation of America. ... We at Bandcamp oppose the ban wholeheartedly, and extend our support to those whose lives have been upended. ... And so all day today (starting at 12:01am Pacific Time), for any purchase you make on Bandcamp, we will be donating 100% of our share of the proceeds to the American Civil Liberties Union, who are working tirelessly to combat these discriminatory and unconstitutional actions.
You can explore a well-curated list of artists and their music from the seven countries listed in the ban that Bandcamp has compiled here. Or if you wish to start more locally, here are some Bandcamp pages from promising locals that you may wish to support.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

