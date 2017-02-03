Tip Jar

Friday, February 3, 2017

Ivanhoe Village mainstay Nora's celebrates 13 years in business with 13 beers

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Nora Brooker has been in the business of providing Ivanhoe Village with heroic amounts of wine and beer in a warm, friendly setting for 13 years now. To celebrate this lucky anniversary, she’s throwing a bit of a mini-beer festival. Pay your cover and get 13 samples of 13 different beers. If you try something you like, full-size beers are just $3. Anyone who knows Nora knows she loves dogs, so adoptable puppers are available to take home with you.

2-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; Nora’s Sugar Shack, 636 Virginia Drive; $13-$20; noraswinecigars.com
