Ivanhoe Village mainstay Nora's celebrates 13 years in business with 13 beers

Nora Brooker has been in the business of providing Ivanhoe Village with heroic amounts of wine and beer in a warm, friendly setting for 13 years now. To celebrate this lucky anniversary, she’s throwing a bit of a mini-beer festival. Pay your cover and get 13 samples of 13 different beers. If you try something you like, full-size beers are just $3. Anyone who knows Nora knows she loves dogs, so adoptable puppers are available to take home with you.
2-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; Nora’s Sugar Shack, 636 Virginia Drive; $13-$20; noraswinecigars.com