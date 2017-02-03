Friday, February 3, 2017
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is bringing cute confections to Altamonte Springs
Posted
By Deanna Ferrante
on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 12:47 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Hello Kitty Cafe Facebook
Japan's most kawaii kitty character is once again bringing sweet treats to Central Florida.
The touring Hello Kitty confectionery café truck
will be making a stop
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Hello Kitty Cafe Facebook
at the Altamonte Mall on Saturday, March 4.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., visitors will have the chance to snag some super cute kitty creations like cookies, cakes and "cat-ppuccinos."
But fans better slap on those pink bows and come early: Sweet supplies are limited.
Tags: Hello Kitty, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Altamonte Mall, Orlando, Image