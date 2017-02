Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is bringing cute confections to Altamonte Springs

click to enlarge Photo via Hello Kitty Cafe Facebook

click to enlarge Photo via Hello Kitty Cafe Facebook

Japan's most kawaii kitty character is once again bringing sweet treats to Central Florida.The touring Hello Kitty confectionery café truck will be making a stopat the Altamonte Mall on Saturday, March 4.From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., visitors will have the chance to snag some super cute kitty creations like cookies, cakes and "cat-ppuccinos."But fans better slap on those pink bows and come early: Sweet supplies are limited.