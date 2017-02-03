Tip Jar

Friday, February 3, 2017

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is bringing cute confections to Altamonte Springs

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HELLO KITTY CAFE FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Hello Kitty Cafe Facebook
Japan's most kawaii kitty character is once again bringing sweet treats to Central Florida.

The touring Hello Kitty confectionery café truck will be making a stop 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HELLO KITTY CAFE FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Hello Kitty Cafe Facebook
at the Altamonte Mall on Saturday, March 4.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., visitors will have the chance to snag some super cute kitty creations like cookies, cakes and "cat-ppuccinos."

But fans better slap on those pink bows and come early: Sweet supplies are limited.


