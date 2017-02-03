Broadway smash hit 'Hamilton' coming to Orlando

click image
Photo via Hamilton Facebook
Don't throw away your shot
, Broadway fans: Hamilton
is coming to Orlando, just not right away.
The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Broadway Across America announced Thursday evening that the historical smash hit will be traveling to Orlando during the 2018-2019 season.
So far, actual dates for the shows haven't been announced, but if you can't say no to this
show, the best way to purchase tickets right now is with a subscription to Orlando's 2017-2018 season.
click image
Photo via Hamilton Facebook
Subscribers will be able to renew their subscription for the next year and guarantee tickets before the general public can purchase them.
Prices for subscription to the 2017-2018 start at $245 and vary based on seating location.
While this season's lineup won't include the founding fathers busting out their R&B chops, it does have some pretty good shows with some returning favorites.
The lineup includes:
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I: Sept. 12-17, 2017
- On Your Feet!: Oct.17-22, 2017
- Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns: Nov. 21-26, 2017
- The Book of Mormon: Dec. 12-17, 2017*
- School of Rock: Dec. 26-31, 2017
- Disney’s The Lion King: Feb. 14–March 11, 2018*
- Waitress: March 20-25, 2018
- Something Rotten!: April 24-29, 2018
- Rent: June 5-10, 2018
Those looking to renew or purchase a subscription for either season should visit OrlandoBroadway.com
