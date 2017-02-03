Bloggytown

Friday, February 3, 2017

Black Lives Matter protest will take place in downtown Orlando tonight

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 2:17 PM

PHOTO BY CHRIS TOBAR RODRIGUEZ
  • Photo by Chris Tobar Rodriguez
The international activist movement Black Lives Matter will hold a protest in downtown Orlando tonight.

The protest will happen at Lake Eola at 6 p.m.

According to the event's Facebook page, protestors hope to raise awareness of what they call a general "lack of security" that is being felt throughout the Pine Hills community.

This rally and the crosstown march that will follow is coming together thanks to local activist Stetia Allen and other local BLM members, reports WMFE. In a segment on today's episode of "Intersection" (which you absolutely should be listening to), Allen talks about her family being the target of recent hate crimes, and how the local community doesn't feel safe.

"Our community is strong enough, but at the same time we are fearful. We don't know if we're going to be shot. We don't know if we're not going to be heard by these people because of the police brutality," said Allen on the program. "So, people are afraid to call the police when these things happen. But we're trying to come together to man our own streets in a nonviolent manner."  

The Orlando Sentinel reports that RISE, which stands for "Restoration, Inclusion, Safety and Empowerment," is a joint operation of the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orlando Police Department, first implemented on Dec. 16. The month following the operation's implementation saw 187 people arrested in the Pine Hills area, according to WMFE.

Tags: , , , , ,

