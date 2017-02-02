The Heard

Thursday, February 2, 2017

The Heard

The Coathangers return to Will's Pub after a triumphant 2016

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge JEFF FORNEY
  • Jeff Forney
Atlanta’s current Queens of Noise, the Coathangers, had a better 2016 than most, releasing their fifth studio album, Nosebleed Weekend, and going on tour with anarcho-reunion act Refused. But even though the trio seem to be flirting with the edges of the big time, their bratty take on punk rock still retains the sense of humor and who-gives-a-shit attitude that got them to this point in the first place. This show at Will’s Pub should show that off a bit better than the cavernous room at the Beacham, where they last played in town opening on the aforementioned Refused tour. Local punk powerhouse Wet Nurse opens, along with South Florida dirty blues rock duo Killmama.

with Wet Nurse, Killmama | 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $12
