Thursday, February 2, 2017

Master comedian Lily Tomlin delivers an evening of classic performances at the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 11:13 AM

It’s hard to oversell Lily Tomlin. The beloved comedian and actress has a résumé that stretches from groundbreaking sketch comedy show Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-in (“one ringy-dingy … two ringy-dingy”) through films like Robert Altman’s Nashville and David O. Russell’s I Heart Huckabees, to your parents’ favorite Netflix series, Grace and Frankie. This appearance at the Dr. Phillips Center is being billed as “An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin,” so expect to revisit some of the characters and sketches that made Tomlin a household name in this once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness an American icon recap her career.

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $35-$75
