Master comedian Lily Tomlin delivers an evening of classic performances at the Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge

It’s hard to oversell Lily Tomlin. The beloved comedian and actress has a résumé that stretches from groundbreaking sketch comedy show(“one ringy-dingy … two ringy-dingy”) through films like Robert Altman’sand David O. Russell’s, to your parents’ favorite Netflix series,. This appearance at the Dr. Phillips Center is being billed as “An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin,” so expect to revisit some of the characters and sketches that made Tomlin a household name in this once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness an American icon recap her career.8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $35-$75