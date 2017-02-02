Master comedian Lily Tomlin delivers an evening of classic performances at the Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge
It’s hard to oversell Lily Tomlin. The beloved comedian and actress has a résumé that stretches from groundbreaking sketch comedy show Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-in
(“one ringy-dingy … two ringy-dingy”) through films like Robert Altman’s Nashville
and David O. Russell’s I Heart Huckabees
, to your parents’ favorite Netflix series, Grace and Frankie
. This appearance at the Dr. Phillips Center is being billed as “An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin,” so expect to revisit some of the characters and sketches that made Tomlin a household name in this once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness an American icon recap her career.
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $35-$75