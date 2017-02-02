Bloggytown

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Judge says Trump golf course in Florida must pay $5.8 million after ripping off former members

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 10:44 AM

click image PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE/FLICKR
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr
A Florida golf course once led by President Donald Trump was ordered to pay back former members that were billed thousands even though they weren't allowed to play any golf.

According to the Sun Sentinel, federal judge Kenneth Marra ruled on Wednesday that Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, must pay $5.8 million to the former members who were waiting for their club cancelation refunds to clear, but were still charged annual dues and fees.

While the former members were being billed, they were not allowed to use any of the club's amenities, like the golf course, restaurant or spa.

The plaintiffs claim that when Trump bought the club in 2012 he changed the rules and terminated their "revoked" or "refundable" statuses, reports CNN Monday.

"As the owner of the club, I do not want them to utilize the club nor do I want their dues," said Trump in a letter to the club's members in December 2013, after buying the club. "In other words, we are committed to seeing Trump National Golf Club - Jupiter on the list of the best clubs in the world and if you choose to remain on the resignation list, you're out."

The lawsuit was brought against Trump National Golf Club and its partners in 2013.

The club's lawyer, Herman J. Russomanno III, told the Sentinel he will repeal the judge's decision.  

