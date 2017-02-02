The Heard

Thursday, February 2, 2017

The Heard

EDM duo The Chainsmokers are coming to Florida

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE CHAINSMOKERS/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via The Chainsmokers/Instagram
DJ duo The Chainsmokers, who Esquire recently named the Nickleback of EDM, have two Florida stops on their 2017 'Memories: Do Not Open' tour.

The 40-date tour, which is only stopping in Miami and Tampa (sorry, Orlando), will feature special guests like Kiiara and Emily Warren. You can find the duo in Miami on Thursday, April 13 at American Airlines Arena and in Tampa on Friday, April 14 at Amalie Arena.

In the past year the DJs made Billboard's Hot 100 list four different times in 2016 and their hit single "Closer" feat. Halsey topped the charts as the number one hit for four weeks in a row.

Recently, the duo have made headlines after an Esquire released an article comparing The Chainsmokers to burn out rock band Nickleback, in which the band quickly clapped back with a Twitter video of a "How You Remind Me" cover:

